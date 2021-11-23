https://ria.ru/20211123/razdel-1760272247.html
The Chinese recognized Lithuania as part of Russia
The Chinese offered to divide Lithuania between Russia and Belarus – RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021
The Chinese recognized Lithuania as part of Russia
Readers of the Chinese edition Huangqiu Shibao proposed to divide Lithuania between Russia and Belarus. Thus, they reacted to the publication about … RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021
MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Chinese edition Huangqiu Shibao proposed to divide Lithuania between Russia and Belarus. Thus, they reacted to the publication about diplomatic contradictions between official Beijing and Vilnius. Earlier, China protested over the opening of Taiwan's office in Lithuania (the PRC considers the island its territory). Beijing regarded this step as undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China, as well as gross interference in its internal affairs, and lowered the level of diplomatic relations with Vilnius. Europe, in order to calmly deal with the Taiwan issue, "- Heguang Tongcheng expressed his opinion." Lithuania is a former republic of the Soviet Union, and we can simply recognize it as a subject of the Russian Federation, which is the successor state of the Soviet Union, "Ki3ZNs3l said. in general, speech? Lithuania is an integral part of Russia! ", – supported the previous commentator nAYlKCtT." Lithuania is such a small country, how important is its existence in the world? " her! ", Wang Shuofan demanded. Earlier, the Global Times wrote that Russia, which is constantly Lithuania, should unite with China and jointly "teach a lesson" to Vilnius.
“It is best to support Russia and Belarus in dividing Lithuania, expanding their access to the sea and fully solving problems in Europe in order to calmly deal with the Taiwan issue,” Heguang Tongcheng said.
“Lithuania is a former republic of the Soviet Union, and we can simply recognize it as a subject of the Russian Federation, which is the successor state of the Soviet Union,” Ki3ZNs3l said.
“What are we talking about? Lithuania is an integral part of Russia!”, – supported the previous commentator nAYlKCtT.
“Lithuania is such a small country, what is the significance of its existence in the world?” Asked jiangjihua.
“This fly is still so annoying! Slap it already!” Wang Shuofan demanded.
