The Chinese recognized Lithuania as part of Russia

The Chinese offered to divide Lithuania between Russia and Belarus

The Chinese recognized Lithuania as part of Russia

Readers of the Chinese edition Huangqiu Shibao proposed to divide Lithuania between Russia and Belarus. Thus, they reacted to the publication about

2021-11-23T06: 05

2021-11-23T06: 05

2021-11-23T06: 11

in the world

Lithuania

Belarus

China

Russia

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the Chinese edition Huangqiu Shibao proposed to divide Lithuania between Russia and Belarus. Thus, they reacted to the publication about diplomatic contradictions between official Beijing and Vilnius. Earlier, China protested over the opening of Taiwan’s office in Lithuania (the PRC considers the island its territory). Beijing regarded this step as undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China, as well as gross interference in its internal affairs, and lowered the level of diplomatic relations with Vilnius. Europe, in order to calmly deal with the Taiwan issue, “- Heguang Tongcheng expressed his opinion.” Lithuania is a former republic of the Soviet Union, and we can simply recognize it as a subject of the Russian Federation, which is the successor state of the Soviet Union, “Ki3ZNs3l said. in general, speech? Lithuania is an integral part of Russia! “, – supported the previous commentator nAYlKCtT.” Lithuania is such a small country, how important is its existence in the world? ” her! “, Wang Shuofan demanded. Earlier, the Global Times wrote that Russia, which is constantly Lithuania, should unite with China and jointly “teach a lesson” to Vilnius. Read the full text on the InoSMI website & gt; & gt;

Lithuania

Belarus

China

Russia

2021

in the world, Lithuania, Belarus, China, Russia