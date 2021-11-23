The Chinese supported the division of Lithuania between Russia and Belarus

Readers of the Chinese newspaper “Huangqiu Shibao” called for the division of the territory of Lithuania between Russia and Belarus. This is how they reacted to an article about diplomatic differences between Beijing and Vilnius.

Earlier, the PRC protested to Lithuania over the opening of a diplomatic mission of Taiwan in the republic. Official Beijing considers this gesture an attempt to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China and gross interference in its internal affairs.

Readers in the comments noted that Lithuania is such a small state that it is difficult to find it on the map. They agreed that the republic is acting at the behest of the United States and the European Union.

“Lithuania is such a small country, what is the significance of its existence in the world?” – asked the user jiangjihua.

Some recalled that Lithuania was part of the Soviet Union, and suggested recognizing it as a subject of the Russian Federation.

“It is best to support Russia and Belarus in dividing Lithuania, expanding their access to the sea and fully solving problems in Europe in order to calmly deal with the Taiwan issue,” Heguang Tongcheng suggested.

A commentator with the nickname nAYlKCtT agreed with him, saying that Lithuania is “an integral part of Russia.”

“This fly is still so annoying! Slap her already! ” – urged the reader Wang Shuofan.