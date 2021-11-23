The cost of red caviar in Russia has reached an all-time high

Depositphotos / funandrejs@gmail.com

In October 2021, salmon caviar in Russia for the first time rose to five thousand rubles per kilogram. According to RBC, citing Rosstat data and its own calculations, prices for red caviar have not risen to such a level in the entire available observation history since 2000.

For 20 years, caviar, according to Rosstat estimates, has risen in price by 7.4 times: in October 2000, a kilogram cost 675.2 rubles in retail. Red fish also rose in price in retail: the price per kilogram of salmon fish in chilled and frozen form increased in October 2021 year-on-year from 726 to 845 rubles.

Prices rose despite the fact that salmon production increased. According to German Zverev, President of the All-Russian Association of Fisheries, the catch in Kamchatka this year became one of the record ones in the entire history of observations and exceeded 533 thousand tons. The production of red caviar, according to the VARPE forecast, will amount to about 27-30 thousand tons, while the capacity of the domestic market is 14-18 thousand tons.

According to Rosstat, retail salmon caviar has been continuously rising in price since the beginning of 2020. In November last year, on the eve of the New Year holidays, average prices exceeded four thousand rubles.

Rosrybolovstvo argues that there are no prerequisites for an increase in prices for products from Pacific salmon. The department says that there is enough product on the market so that the price does not rise, and that the rise in retail prices, which did not stop in the fall, is associated with the excitement created by speculators before the New Year.

The head of the Association of Manufacturing and Trading Enterprises of the Fish Market, Vitaly Kornev, explained to RBC that the increase in prices for red caviar is a seasonal phenomenon, due to the approaching New Year holidays. Before January 2022, caviar will not drop in price.

According to German Zverev, the situation with prices in retail is also negatively affected by a sharp, almost twofold increase in the cost of transportation. Delivery of fish products from the Far East to the center of Russia has risen in price from 12-13 to 25-27 rubles per kilogram.