The court arrested the colonel associated with the case of the former deputy Zolotov – RBK

“However, in the course of a rather lengthy investigation, he was released from custody. True, at this time, the GVSU of the TFR opened its own criminal case again on the overstatement of prices for uniforms for the National Guards by 680 million rubles, which was combined into one proceeding with the case against Igor Shalnov, ”the newspaper writes.

Almost immediately, data appeared that the main claims on the joint investigation could be presented to Lieutenant General Sergei Mileiko, and they could be connected with the receipt of an especially large bribe (part 6 of Art. 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) and malfeasance. In July of this year, Mileiko was sentenced to six years in prison in a general regime colony. Former deputy head of Rosgvardia, Viktor Zolotov, was accused in several criminal cases, one of which was related to embezzlement of budget funds and abuse in the purchase of branded uniforms for Rosgvardia from Spetsshveisnab.

Sources of “Kommersant” call Kopytov a person close to Mileiko, or at least by virtue of his position in the know about his affairs. According to the publication, in 2018 Kopytov headed the department for the development and formation of state programs, being at the same time the deputy head of the department for the implementation of state programs and the organization of procurement of the Russian Guard. In the first half of the same year, 86 government contracts were concluded between Rosgvardia and Spetsshveisnab for the supply of clothing items worth almost 2 billion rubles. In April 2018, according to Kommersant, Kopytov learned that by reducing the cost of purchasing food, uniforms and other attributes in the budget of the department, more than 1.885 billion rubles were saved.

According to the investigation, Kopytov, who a few months later was promoted to the position of deputy head of the FED, decided to take advantage of the situation for his own purposes. To do this, he told Shalnov about the released funds, asking him “personally and through other officials of the Russian Guard” to quickly conclude contracts with suppliers of raw materials in order to be ready to fulfill new fixed-term contracts. At the same time, the colonel, according to the investigation, allegedly ensured the submission of documents to the collegium of the Military-Industrial Commission to confirm the decisions of the Russian Guard to amend the already formed budget of the state defense order.

After the signing of these papers, Kopytov, according to military investigators, demanded a bribe from Shalnov in the amount of 10 million rubles. It was transferred in three tranches of 5 million rubles, 2 million rubles. and 3 million rubles. in different places and at different times by different people – Shalnov himself, his subordinate Vladimir Olenin, as well as relatives of the General Director of Spetsshveisnab.

“A Jura coffee machine worth about 86 thousand rubles became a kind of bonus for the Rosgvardia officer to the money. Meanwhile, Rosgvardia with the SShS from June to December 2018, when Nikolai Kopytov went for an increase, concluded 48 government contracts worth more than 2 billion rubles, of which 339 million rubles. accounted for previously assumed obligations, and 1.7 billion rubles. – for “additional allocated limits”, – writes “Kommersant”.