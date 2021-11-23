The divorce of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will make a film: will it be possible to maintain objectivity?

High-profile divorce case of American actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard rocked the whole of Hollywood

Of course, filmmakers could not stay away. Therefore, the streaming service “Discovery +” will shoot a documentary about the five-year lawsuit of the former couple. Interviews with lawyers, friends, relatives of the stars are planned, home videos, telephone conversations and correspondence will also be used. The producers promise to keep the balance and provide all points of view. I would like to believe that it will be so, because against the background of the divorce of stars, the film world was divided into two camps: supporting Depp and supporting Hurd.

Already, the authors are sharing a little the idea of ​​the film: Hurd married the husband of her dreams, but fell into the hands of a “monster”, and Depp seeks to prove that his chosen one is “a hypocrite and manipulator.”

American stars got married in 2015. A year later, they announced a divorce, and since then, for almost 6 years, the divorce proceedings have continued. Hurd managed to prove that Depp used violence against her, and her ex-husband accused the actress of lying when she announced spending $ 7 million on charity.

Which side are you on?

Photo – Getty Images

Read also:

MamaRika showed a seductive figure after childbirth: “smack and smack”

If a woman earns more than a man. What to do? Advice from Masha Efrosinina and Olya Polyakova