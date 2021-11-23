https://ria.ru/20211124/donbass-1760444507.html
The DPR announced the degradation of negotiations with Kiev
DONETSK, November 24 – RIA Novosti. The degradation in the negotiation process and the deterioration of the situation on the contact line are more obvious than before, said Alexei Nikonorov, a representative of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in the security subgroup at the Donbass talks. His words are quoted by the press service of the DPR representation in the joint center for control and coordination of the ceasefire. He stressed that the Ukrainian authorities perceive the support of Kiev “from overseas” in the form of weapons and ammunition as an indulgence for any further actions. “We are tired of calling. the Ukrainian side to return to the implementation of the agreements. Instead of fulfilling them, Ukraine publicly flaunts the use of the Bayraktar and ATGM attack UAVs, launches entire information campaigns, making public statements that actually confirm Ukraine’s violation of the Minsk agreements and its withdrawal from the signed ceasefire agreements. ” Nikonorov said. The issue of resolving the situation in Donbass is being discussed, in particular, at the meetings of the Minsk contact group. Since September 2014, they have already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict, but after the armistice agreements between the parties to the conflict, shootings continue.
