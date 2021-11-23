https://ria.ru/20211123/demonizatsiya-1760265732.html

The French stood up to defend Russia

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the French newspaper Le Figaro demanded that the newspaper’s journalists not demonize Russia. This is how they reacted to an article by political scientist Nicolas Baveret, who claims that “the shadow of Moscow has spread over the whole of Europe.” “Why is no one talking about the shadow that Washington has spread over Europe? Russia! “- asked the JFB.” The Europeans are under the influence of the United States, which is trying with all its might to split Europe into supporters and opponents of the so-called Western democracy. So, it is in this situation that the Europeans should once again reconsider their attitude towards Russia. ” – suggested elrousa2. “A lot of influential French politicians treat Russia very well,” Treppix stated. “Russia should be treated well, not the way we do it now. Putin is a reasonable leader, with a strong character. If we showed a little more understanding in relation to Russia, France would get an excellent ally, and we do not have enough of them now – we just really do not have enough “, – summed up Occi tane. Earlier, readers of Le Figaro were outraged by the article about the “concentration of Russian troops” near the border with Ukraine. Commentators spoke out against the aggressive policy of the West towards Moscow. Read the full text on the InoSMI website & gt; & gt;

