The FSB prevented an attack on a school in Kazan. Video

A weapon was found in a teenager’s house

Photo: Vadim Akhmetov © URA.RU

A teenager was detained in Kazan for preparing an armed attack on a school. This was reported by the Federal Security Service.

“The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation in Kazan prevented an armed attack on an educational institution. As a result of the measures taken, a minor Russian citizen involved in the preparation of this crime was detained, ”RIA Novosti reports with reference to the FSB.

A case was initiated on preparations for the murder of two or more persons. An air rifle was confiscated from a teenager’s home, RT will remake. Means of communication were found that contained search requests for converting this type of weapon to combat, as well as materials about armed attacks on educational institutions, 360 TV channel reported.

Earlier in Russia it was proposed to create an algorithm of actions for teachers in the event of an attack on an educational institution. The proposal was sent in the decision of the government commission for the prevention of offenses, chaired by Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, to the federal authorities. In cities where more than 100 thousand people live, it is recommended to create educational and methodological centers for military-patriotic education of youth “Avangard”.