The head of Ripple predicted the end of the trial with the SEC in 2022

Brad Garlinghouse claims “significant progress” in litigation with US regulator

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse predicted in an interview with CNBC that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) litigation would end next year. According to him, in this case “there is significant progress, despite the slowness of the trial.”

“The judge understands that this is not just about Ripple, it will have broader implications,” Garlinghouse added.

“The token is unlikely to be as successful as it used to be.” When XRP renews its high

The financial regulator at the end of 2020 accused Ripple of selling $ 1.3 billion in unregistered securities under the guise of XRP tokens. In July, Ripple’s lawyer James Filan said that no pre-trial agreement should be expected in the proceedings between the company and the SEC anytime soon. Filan is confident that Ripple will not yield to the regulator.

