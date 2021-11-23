The head of Ripple told when the conflict between the startup and the SEC can be resolved

In his opinion, the project will continue to develop, regardless of the outcome of the proceedings.

California-based fintech startup Ripple has made progress in a conflict with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The head of the project, Brad Garlinghouse, told CNBC about this.

Recall that at the end of December 2020, the SEC team accused Ripple of illegally selling securities in the form of XRP tokens. Startup representatives believe that the Commission was mistaken in determining the status of the cryptocurrency. During the proceedings, the parties repeatedly asked each other for access to data that could prove them right, looked for arguments in correspondence and even brought other market participants to the conflict.

According to Brad Garlinghouse, the confrontation between the parties is nearing completion. The Ripple chief expects the conflict to be resolved next year.

“Despite the slow trial, we are seeing good progress,” said Brad Garlinghouse.

Recall that on December 22, 2020, information appeared on the network that Ripple was waiting for a lawsuit from the SEC. A day later, a document with accusations of the startup appeared on the official website of the regulator. Against the background of the struggle between Ripple and the SEC, the XRP rate went down. Despite the fact that the conflict of the parties will soon turn a year, the token, against the background of the general growth of the digital asset market in the spring of 2021, managed to renew its absolute maximum. Many members of the crypto community believe that if the confrontation between the SEC and Ripple ends, the XRP rate may rise.

XRP chart. Source: TradingView

Brad Garlinghouse believes that Ripple will continue to grow despite pressure from US regulators. The head of the startup is confident that the SEC’s attitude to XRP will not affect the prospects of the project in any way.