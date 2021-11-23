The head of the IC announced the need to cancel the exam

In Russia, it is necessary to abolish the Unified State Exam (USE) and revive the Soviet education system, said Alexander Bastrykin, Chairman of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation, during a speech at the scientific and practical conference “The Role of Law in Ensuring Human Welfare” within the XI Moscow Legal Week. The event was broadcast on the Youtube channel of the Faculty of Law of Moscow State University.
“Let’s revive the Soviet school of education. She was the best in the world, everyone has always recognized this, and our legislative proposals should be aimed at this. Cancel the exam. It’s just some kind of torture for young people, ”Bastrykin said.
The head of the UK also announced the need to remove “bachelor’s and specialties”. He recalled that in Soviet times, people first went to school, then to a technical school, and everything “was great and worked.” According to Bastrykin, the Soviet system made it possible to educate patriots who have achieved a lot in all spheres of life.
Finally, the chairman of the UK criticized distance education. According to him, due to “virtual lectures” contact between the teacher and students is lost. Students need to get answers to many questions personally, Bastrykin said. Also, the head of the UK stressed that higher education should be free and accessible to people from ordinary families.
In March, the head of Rosobrnadzor Anzor Muzaev called the complete abolition of the USE in Russia impossible. At the same time, he noted that the authorities in the future will consider the need to preserve this exam as a condition for admission to a higher educational institution.