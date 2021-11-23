The Kremlin announced a meeting between Putin, Pashinyan and Aliyev in Sochi – RBK

Ilham Aliyev, Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan

On November 26, Sochi will host trilateral talks between the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev, as well as Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the anniversary of the signing of the ceasefire statement in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Kremlin press service reported on the website.

The countries will discuss how the agreements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021 are being implemented, and will talk about further measures to strengthen stability in the conflict region. The leaders will also pay special attention to the restoration and development of trade, economic and transport links.

Pashinyan announced a proposal to Azerbaijan to sign a peace treaty



Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president, spoke about the possibility of trilateral talks in early November. He noted that an online meeting is in the process of preparation, but the exact agreements and date were not known.

On November 16, fighting broke out on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, on the territory that was controlled by the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic before the war at the end of last year. During the shelling, one Armenian serviceman was killed, another 13 became prisoners of war, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported. Azerbaijan announced the death of seven soldiers and ten wounded.