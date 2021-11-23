https://ria.ru/20211123/kanikuly-1760318115.html

The Kremlin answered the question about the extension of the New Year holidays due to COVID-19

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. It is still too early to talk about the introduction of additional restrictions or the extension of the New Year holidays due to the next wave of COVID-19, the press secretary of the President Dmitry Peskov told reporters. The press secretary noted that there is now a slight decrease in the incidence, but did not rule out that new waves, not only in Russia, but all over the world. “But the fact that the waves go one after the other is objective, and we see that all of us, all the states of the world, are faced with the same problems – this is insufficient the level of vaccination and revaccination “, – added Peskov. He stressed that all countries are making” incredible efforts “to convince citizens to get vaccinated more actively. Over the past day in Russia, for the first time since October 19, less than 34 thousand new cases of COVID-19 were detected, 1243 people died. In general, during the pandemic, 9.4 million people were infected with the coronavirus, 266.5 thousand of them could not be saved. Vaccination remains the most reliable form of protection. According to the head of the Russian Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of those vaccinated among COVID-19 patients does not exceed four percent, while the vast majority of patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

