The Kremlin commented on Lukashenka’s words about dialogue with the opposition

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov commented on the words of the Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko about calls for dialogue with the opposition, suggesting that he very colorfully stated that it was impossible and that there was no topic for a conversation with the Belarusian oppositionist Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. Journalists asked Peskov to comment on Lukashenko’s words that he will begin negotiating with Tikhanovskaya as soon as Russian President Vladimir Putin and blogger Alexei Navalny sit down at the negotiating table. The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation was also asked with whom, in the opinion of the head of the Russian state, Lukashenko should negotiate from the Belarusian opposition. This is probably how it should be interpreted, “Peskov told reporters. He noted that there can be no talk of pressure on Lukashenka from the Russian side to conduct a dialogue with the opposition. “Of course, there can be no question of any pressure. The President of Belarus, a sovereign country, himself decides with whom to conduct a dialogue and for what purpose,” he added. After the presidential elections held in Belarus on August 9, 2020, For the sixth time, Alexander Lukashenko won, who, according to the CEC, gained 80.1% of the vote; mass opposition protests began in the country, for the suppression of which the security forces, among other things, used special means and special equipment. On February 11, the KGB of Belarus announced that the situation in the country had stabilized, the peak of the protests had passed, and their manifestations had practically disappeared. The opposition considers Tikhanovskaya to be the winner of the presidential elections. Tikhanovskaya, who left for Lithuania, is a defendant in criminal cases and is included in the list of persons involved in terrorist activities. Minsk is seeking her extradition, but Vilnius has refused.

