The Kremlin commented on US sanctions against Nord Stream 2

The Kremlin commented on US sanctions against Nord Stream 2 – RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021

The Kremlin commented on US sanctions against Nord Stream 2

The sanctions on Nord Stream 2 are a continuation of the sanctions language, which the United States does not want to abandon, the Kremlin treats them extremely negatively, this is … RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021

2021-11-23

2021-11-23T12: 33

2021-11-23T12: 35

in the world

USA

Dmitry Peskov

north stream – 2

washington (city)

anthony blinken

Russia

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 are a continuation of the sanctions language, which the United States does not want to abandon, the Kremlin treats them extremely negatively, it is illegal and wrong, especially against the background of attempts to develop relations with the United States, said Dmitry Peskov, press secretary of the Russian President. "The sanctions on Nord Stream are a continuation of this sanctions language, which Washington stubbornly does not want to abandon. Washington's favorite language. Of course, this is something that we have an extremely negative attitude to, we have talked about this more than once. But again. We consider this illegal, wrong, especially against the background of such strenuous attempts to develop the previously lost dialogue," Peskov said. The US Administration is imposing sanctions on two ships and one Russian-related company that are involved in the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. previously reported by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken

USA

washington (city)

Russia

2021

