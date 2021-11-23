The Kremlin responded to the Nobel laureates in the lawsuit to liquidate Memorial – RBK

Photo: Ekaterina Kuzmina / RBC



The question of liquidating the Memorial human rights center (recognized in Russia by a foreign agent) is not on the Kremlin’s agenda. This was stated by the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov, reports TASS.

“This topic is not high on the Kremlin’s agenda. The President has other issues on the agenda, much more urgent, ”said Peskov. According to him, so far there is only the position of the General Prosecutor’s Office and there is still no court decision. “Only the court can make any decisions in this case. We do not want to comment on this situation now, ”said the presidential press secretary.

In response to a question about whether this means that the Kremlin does not consider the memory of victims of political repression an important issue, he said that this is not the case. “No, it’s wrong. I’m telling you about the position of the General Prosecutor’s Office and about the lawsuit, ”concluded Peskov.

Russian Nobel laureates stood up for Memorial



Earlier, the Nobel Peace Prize laureates, the first President of the USSR Mikhail Gorbachev and the editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, Dmitry Muratov, issued a joint appeal, in which they called on the Prosecutor General’s Office to withdraw the claim to liquidate Memorial (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) to the Supreme Court. They noted that the activities of this organization have always been aimed at “restoring historical justice, preserving the memory of those killed and injured during the years of repression and preventing this from happening now and in the future.” In addition, Gorbachev and Muratov asked the Supreme Court to postpone the consideration of the claim “in order to make it possible, through joint efforts, to resolve this painful problem for the country.”