The largest distributor of lottery tickets decided to sue Google – RBC

The distributor “Stoloto” demanded through the court to place its application in the Google Play store. The company was denied due to Google’s gambling policy, but there were exceptions to this rule in a number of countries.

Photo: Maxim Bogodvid / RIA Novosti



At the end of October, Technological Company Center JSC filed a claim with the Moscow Arbitration Court against Google’s Russian subsidiary Google LLC, as well as against two foreign legal entities of the company – Google LLC and Google Commerce Limited, follows from the file of cases. The plaintiff is a member of the diversified holding S8 Capital, among the assets of which is the largest distributor of lotteries in Russia, Stoloto.

As a representative of TK Center explained to RBC, they demand that the mobile application of state lotteries under the Stoloto brand be allowed to be placed on Google Play. The company has repeatedly approached the Google group of companies with a request to place this application for free download and installation on devices running the Android operating system, but the store owner systematically refused, “blocking the account with reference to its internal gambling policy.” At the same time, as the plaintiff insists, Google does not apply the restrictions that apply to the Russian lottery application to other foreign companies.

“A number of international lottery operators or distributors are allowed to host lottery applications on Google Play as long as they are government accredited entities. The list of countries includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Norway, Romania, Spain, Sweden and others, ”said the representative of TC“ Center ”.

At the same time, he said, pirated applications imitating Russian state lotteries are being actively distributed on the Google Play platform in Russia. “Ordinary users, not seeing the official Stoloto application, become victims of cyber fraudsters,” a representative of TK Center said. He also recalled that lotteries in Russia do not belong to gambling and that the official Stoloto application is available without any restrictions on the platforms of Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi.

A Google spokesman did not respond to questions related to the lawsuit.