The last gasoline Dodge Challenger and Charger will be released in 2024 – after there will be only electric

Now part of the Stellantis alliance, the Dodge brand has long resisted the trend of switching to electric traction, almost not offering even hybrid vehicles, let alone electric vehicles. In the new conditions, fate cannot escape, therefore, by 2024, the gasoline versions of the Challenger and Charger will leave the assembly line forever.

Back in the summer, representatives of Dodge promised that the brand’s first sports electric car would enter the market in 2024, and now it became known that its conceptual predecessor will be shown within the next four or five months. Whether the new electric cars will use the names of the legendary gasoline predecessors, like the Mustang electric car of the rival Ford brand, is difficult to say with certainty. In any case, in an interview with MotorTrend, Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis said that gasoline versions of the Challenger and Charger would be removed from the assembly line by 2024. After a while, they can still be bought from dealers.

In the future, the place of the legendary muscle cars will be taken by an electric car on a new platform. The parent concern Stellantis is expected to share it with the Dodge brand. The power reserve of cars using this platform can reach 800 km. In the less distant future, Dodge intends to launch a plug-in hybrid, which will see the light of day late next year. This will be a new model, not directly related to the existing ones. In addition to the electric sports car and plug-in hybrid, Dodge will add another new electric vehicle to its lineup. The next two years for the brand will be very important in terms of transformation for the production of electric vehicles.