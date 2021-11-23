https://ria.ru/20211122/pytki-1760257077.html

The lawyer said that Saakashvili was tortured in prison

The lawyer said that Saakashvili was tortured in prison – RIA Novosti, 11/22/2021

The lawyer said that Saakashvili was tortured in prison

The imprisoned former President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili in the Gldani prison became a victim of torture and inhuman treatment, in developed countries such persons are given … RIA Novosti, 11/22/2021

2021-11-22T22: 20

2021-11-22T22: 20

2021-11-22T22: 20

in the world

Georgia

Mikhail Saakashvili

Irakli Garibashvili

burn

detention of Saakashvili in Georgia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/11/1759411993_21:2597:1449_1920x0_80_0_0_98044597194e5baab3cb791692ba73f9.jpg

TBILISI, 22 Nov – RIA Novosti. The former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, imprisoned in the Gldani prison, became a victim of torture and inhuman treatment; in developed countries, such persons are given the opportunity to be treated free from the consequences of a prolonged hunger strike, said the politician’s lawyer Dmitry Sadzaglishvili. Saakashvili ended a 50-day hunger strike on Saturday and is undergoing treatment in a military Gori hospital. “I personally expected Saakashvili to be in a better state. We must understand that after a 50-day hunger strike it is not possible to recover his health so quickly. We must remember that he became a victim of torture and inhuman treatment, which also affects his health. a political prisoner, after torture and inhuman treatment in a normal country would be given the possibility of free treatment … This is possible legally. In normal countries, in such cases, full release is also possible. As a victim of torture, he should be released and have the right to be treated in a free environment, – Saakashvili was detained in Georgia On October 1, at the same time, he went on a hunger strike. Earlier in Georgia, he was convicted in absentia in the cases of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, Saakashvili was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, he is involved in the cases of dispersal of the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts. The Georgian authorities refuse to release Saakashvili. Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that the ex-president will remain in prison for a long time, he will serve the entire prescribed term

https://ria.ru/20211122/saakashvili-1760201862.html

https://ria.ru/20211120/saakashvili-1760005973.html

Georgia

burn

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/11/1759411993_423-0:2355:1449_1920x0_80_0_0_09666a90d0cf247aad527779fb31fd7a.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Georgia, Mikhail Saakashvili, Irakli Garibashvili, burn, the detention of Saakashvili in Georgia