The mechanism of issuing QR codes for antibodies is approved: the example of Kamchatka

A commission for issuing certificates on the presence of antibodies to coronavirus has begun work in Kamchatka. They duplicate QR codes. As reported on the website of the regional government, this was done on behalf of the governor Vladimir Solodov.

The commissions will issue certificates on the presence or absence of antibodies to COVID-19, as reported by the head of the regional health ministry Andrei Kuzmin. During an operational meeting, Solodov asked to responsibly work out this issue.

According to him, it is necessary that “all the necessary parameters are clearly and correctly checked in the region.” It is also necessary to make the procedure as simple as possible for citizens. As the governor of the Kamchatka Territory recalled, many people have already been ill, but they did not go to medical institutions or the fact of the illness was not reflected in the Unified Register.

“They can have access to all services without restrictions. I think this is fundamentally important,” Solodov said.

In this case, the service will be paid, since it is not provided for by the Territorial program of state guarantees. Kuzmin told about the mechanism of issuing such QR codes in the region. To do this, a person must contact the cashier or the registry of a medical institution to conclude an agreement on the provision of paid services. Then the results of the analysis will be received, and the medical institution issues a certificate of the presence or absence of antibodies.

The Ministry of Health of the region confirmed that the form of this certificate differs from the one issued after the usual analysis for antibodies. To receive you need to write a statement. “This document will allow a person to enjoy all the benefits that a QR code gives,” the ministry said, RIA Novosti writes.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin does not have a position on the issue of issuing certificates on the presence of antibodies to coronavirus for money. As Dmitry Peskov said, this issue should be dealt with by specialists. So he answered the question whether it is possible to include the issuance of such certificates in the list of compulsory health insurance services. So far, this service is not provided for by state guarantees.

Read also: “QR codes and covid passports: what international experience looks like”