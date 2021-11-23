https://ria.ru/20211122/neft-1760245945.html

The media found out when Biden can “print” the strategic oil reserve

The media learned when Biden can “print” the strategic oil reserve – Russia news agency, 11/22/2021

The media found out when Biden can “print” the strategic oil reserve

US President Joe Biden is preparing to announce the start of commodity interventions from the strategic oil reserve to reduce fuel prices in coordination with more … RIA Novosti, 11/22/2021

2021-11-22T20: 25

2021-11-22T20: 25

2021-11-22T20: 51

USA

Japan

South Korea

joe biden

oil prices

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/01/1757283420_0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4de9ff549e45463a9cd5ca06368c57b9.jpg

WASHINGTON, 22 Nov – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden is preparing to announce commodity interventions from the strategic oil reserve to lower fuel prices in coordination with several other countries, Bloomberg reports. According to him, the initiative, which will bring more than 35 million barrels of oil to the market, could be presented on Tuesday. “President Joe Biden is preparing to announce the release of oil from the national strategic reserve to the market on Tuesday in coordination with several other countries,” the agency said, citing several sources familiar with the plan. The US may support India , Japan and South Korea, the agency added. China is also working to lower prices through commodity interventions. Bloomberg describes the initiative as an “unprecedented step” taken by major oil consumers after OPEC + countries ignored US calls for a significant increase in global supply. seven-year price highs. In addition to working with OPEC +, he called on local antitrust authorities to test US oil and gas companies for “anti-consumer behavior.”

https://ria.ru/20211117/marazm-1759524233.html

https://ria.ru/20211118/dollar-1759559723.html

USA

Japan

South Korea

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/01/1757283420_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2caa4d2f48c08369d7d6245c8c59c639.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

usa, japan, south korea, joe biden, oil prices