The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced the increase in the combat readiness of Donbass – RBK

Photo: Valentin Sprinchak / TASS



The Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Tuesday announced the increase in the combat readiness of the self-proclaimed republics of Donbass. According to the GUR, exercises have begun in the region.

Peskov told what leads to aggravation of the situation in Donbass



Earlier, Bloomberg, citing sources, reported that the US has shared with the EU concerns about a possible “invasion” of Russia into Ukraine. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russia is not going to attack anyone and that it is wrong to draw such conclusions based on the movement of troops across the country.

In the spring, Russia pulled the military to the border with Ukraine. This caused concern in Kiev and Western countries. The Russian authorities explained this measure with exercises, and on April 22, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered the return of troops to their places of permanent deployment.

The armed conflict in eastern Ukraine began in 2014. The following year, 2015, Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France, through the mediation of the OSCE, signed the Minsk agreements. The agreement provided for, in particular, the organization of a ceasefire and the formation of local government bodies in the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk republics.