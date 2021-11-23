The Ministry of Health has prepared new rules for obtaining medical certificates for drivers – RBK

In addition, the Ministry of Health proposes to send some drivers for laboratory analysis, regardless of the result of the express test. This decision will be made by the narcologist based on the clinical picture. At the same time, three signs of drug use should be identified simultaneously, including “inadequacy of behavior, including those accompanied by a violation of social norms”, “acceleration or deceleration of the pace of thinking”, “emotional instability”, lethargy, drowsiness or agitation, pallor, dry skin , rapid or slow breathing, tachycardia or bradycardia (excessively low or high pulse), constriction or dilation of the pupils, tremors of the hands, as well as signs of “intravenous administration of substances”, including traces of injections, writes Kommersant.

Director of the Center for the Treatment of Drug and Alcohol Addiction Mikhail Zobin, in an interview with the publication, noted that injection marks can indeed be a warning sign. However, there are almost no “injecting drug users” left today, “and they don’t go for a driver’s license, this is a completely different social stratum,” he said.

“An experienced drug user knows very well how long traces of which drugs are found in the urine. If it comes in two or three days after the last use of a prohibited substance, you will get a negative result, ”the expert says.

In addition, Zobin added that due to the constant updating of “designer” drugs on the illegal market, laboratory diagnostic methods often turn out to be “leaky” and give false negative results.

According to him, the list of “clinical signs” proposed as a basis for referral to chemical-toxicological research looks “extremely subjective.” “If I refuse to comply with absurd demands, is it inappropriate behavior or emotional instability? Why is hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating) also a suspicious symptom? ” – the expert asked.