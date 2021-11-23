the Ministry of Health proposed to change the procedure for obtaining medical certificates for drivers – RT in Russian

The Russian Ministry of Health has prepared a draft of a new procedure for obtaining medical certificates for motorists.

The newspaper “Kommersant” writes about this.

As noted, this project involves mandatory laboratory tests for “risk groups, which include drivers or driver candidates with clinical signs of drug addiction.”

“The study will be prescribed by drug therapists who have noticed marks of injections, as well as increased sweating, excessively low pulse rate, drowsiness or agitation, hand tremors, emotional instability and other clinical signs of drug addiction,” the newspaper said.

In accordance with the project, motorists who have these signs will be sent for a full-fledged expensive laboratory analysis, bypassing express urine analysis.

It is clarified that the decision on the study will be made with the simultaneous identification of three signs of drug use.

In July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs prepared a bill according to which the driver’s license will be suspended in case of detection of diseases in motorists that impede transport management.

