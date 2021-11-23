The Ministry of Health proposed to fine for advertisements for the sale of fake certificates – RBC

The ministry proposes to empower Roszdravnadzor with the authority to make a decision on the extrajudicial blocking of such Internet resources. Another bill of the Ministry of Health provides for fines for data on the sale of fake certificates

Photo: Andrey Lyubimov / RBC



The Ministry of Health has developed a bill to block websites with offers to sell fake medical documents. The corresponding document was published on the portal of draft regulatory legal acts.

“The project <...> was developed in pursuance of instructions <...> on the establishment of criteria that are grounds for blocking Internet resources containing proposals for the sale of counterfeit medical documents, including remotely,” the document says.

The ministry suggested empowering Roszdravnadzor to make a decision on the extrajudicial blocking of these resources.

Internet resources can be blocked if they provide medical documents without a license to carry out medical activities or without medical research or medical examination, the explanatory note says.