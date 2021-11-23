The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus announced the departure of more than 100 migrants – RBK

Photo: Victor Drachev / TASS



More than 100 migrants, including those who came to Belarus to cross the border of the country and enter the European Union, flew home on November 22. This was announced by the head of the Department of Citizenship and Migration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus Aleksey Begun, BelTA agency reports.

“As of yesterday, 118 people left the National Airport Minsk. They took off last night individually, ”said Begun. According to him, the border services of Belarus and the Ministry of Internal Affairs assisted them in preparing the necessary documents.

According to him, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Belarus prepares documents for those wishing to return to their homeland on a daily basis. Migrants leave Belarus alone and on evacuation flights organized by the embassies of their countries, in particular Iraq and Syria.

“Today, another group of citizens from foreign countries is at the National Airport, has passed all customs and border procedures and is also awaiting return to the country of citizenship,” Begun added.

Last week, about 400 Iraqi citizens flew out of Belarus on an evacuation flight organized by the Iraqi embassy in Russia. According to the press secretary of the President of Belarus Natalia Eismont, there are still about 7 thousand refugees in the country. Most of them do not want to return to their homeland and demand that they be allowed into the territory of the European Union.