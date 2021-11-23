The monthly norm of precipitation fell in Vladivostok per day – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

In Vladivostok, the monthly norm of precipitation fell per day – 31 mm of rain and snow. In Primorye, the largest amount of precipitation fell in Agzu in Terneisky district – 58 mm. This is reported by TASS with reference to the leading specialist of Primhydromet Viktor Chulkov.

According to weather forecasters, in the evening on November 21 and at night on November 22, moderate, in some places heavy snow, rain and snow passed over most of Primorye. The wind increased on the headlands of the southern coast up to 25-30 m / s. On November 22-23, a storm warning was announced in Primorye.

“This night the strongest precipitation took place in the northeast, already practically on the border with the Khabarovsk Territory, 58 mm fell in Agzu (Terneisky District) at a rate of 39 mm. In Vladivostok, on November 22, 31 mm of precipitation fell in various phase states. This is exactly the monthly norm, “Chulkov said.

According to him, in general, the amount of precipitation in the region was 20-158% of the monthly norm. Chulkov said that during the day on November 23, the cyclone will move to the Khabarovsk Territory.

Because of the cyclone in Primorye, about 1.7 thousand people were left without electricity. “According to the regional ministry of housing and communal services, the main power outages were eliminated by the end of Monday. However, in the evening of the same day, due to a break in the power line wire, about 700 residents of the villages of Sarovka, Lukyanovka, Gogolevka, Verbovka, Pokrovka, Krasnoarmeisky district were left without electricity. Now on this site the work of JSC “DRSK” is carried out. There was also a disconnection at a substation in the village of Spasskoye – repairs are ongoing, ”the press service of the regional government said.

In just a day, 36 power outages were recorded in Primorye, in most cases the outage time did not exceed four hours. There is a road to all the settlements of the region, 130 units of snow-removing equipment were involved in the road clearing at night.