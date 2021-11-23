The Netherlands began to send patients with COVID-19 to Germany – RBC

In Dutch hospitals, the number of beds in COVID hospitals is rapidly decreasing due to the increase in the number of cases. Neighboring Germany agrees to admit 20 coronavirus patients

The Netherlands has begun sending some coronavirus patients to German hospitals due to a shortage of beds in specialized clinics, the Nieuws portal reports, citing the National Emergency Network (LNAZ).

In total, two patients were sent from different hospitals in Rotterdam on Tuesday. One of them arrived in the German city of Bochum, the second in Herten, both settlements are in North Rhine-Westphalia, which borders the Netherlands.

LNAZ notes that sending such patients is very labor intensive, since they are transported in a mobile intensive care unit, accompanied by special medical personnel. In total, Germany is ready to accept 20 patients with COVID-19 from the Netherlands.

According to Nieuws, the burden on the country’s healthcare system is very high, which made it turn to its neighbors for help. In recent weeks, the number of patients with coronavirus has increased sharply, the number of available beds, respectively, is decreasing.