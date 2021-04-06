The network got a picture of Khloe Kardashian without Photoshop – she demands to delete it

The unedited photo shows the Kardashian star in a swimsuit

Recently, a picture of Khloe Kardashian, in which the reality star “The Kardashian Family” known for her dramatic external transformation , captured without photo filters and photoshop. Chloe poses in a bikini by the pool and looks noticeably fuller than similar shots on her social media. The quality of the celebrity’s skin actually turned out to be noticeably worse. The leaked photo was certainly not part of the media celebrity’s plans and is now trying to ban its distribution.

“The photo of Khloe was taken on a private family trip and was mistakenly posted on social media without permission by an assistant,” a Kardashian spokesman said in a statement. “Chloe looks pretty, but the copyright holder wants the non-public image to be removed.”

In February, Chloe posted a rare body-positive picture showing stretch marks on her thighs. “I love my stretch marks,” wrote the celebrity. Fans and star friends of the Kardashians then thanked her for the courage in the comments. “Here she is, a real woman,” wrote the American TV presenter Melissa Gorga under the post.