The number of people detained during the riots in the Netherlands has exceeded one hundred people

PARIS, 22 Nov – RIA Novosti. Police in several cities in the Netherlands detained about 30 rioters last night protesting against COVID-19 restrictions, and in three nights of riots, the total number of detainees was more than 100, according to the Netherlands Broadcasting Corporation (NOS). For the third night in a row – from Sunday to Monday – in In the Netherlands, riots are raging at protests against restrictive measures to contain the coronavirus. Police detained about 30 people across the country for vandalism, arson and launching fireworks. A number of cities were in emergency situations, and in Rosendal, hooligans set fire to an elementary school and set off fireworks, which set a car on fire. For violation of public order, law enforcement officers detained 15 people. In Enschede, where the state of emergency operated from 20:30 to 7:00, the police detained five people for vandalism and launching fireworks. In Groningen, the action was initially peaceful, but then a number of incidents were recorded. For example, rioters smashed a shop window, took away bicycles and damaged a bus stop. Dozens of people gathered in Tilburg began to set off fireworks, damaging several garbage cans. On Saturday night, riots at protests engulfed several cities at once – The Hague, Roermond, Stein, Urk and Bunshoten. Protesters set off fireworks at law enforcement officers and burned bonfires in the middle of the streets. Police detained 28 people across the country. On Friday, riots and clashes with police took place at protests against restrictive measures in Rotterdam. The instigators of the riots threw stones at law enforcement officers and fired fireworks in their direction. The police fired several warning shots to disperse the crowd. It was reported that several people were injured, three are in the hospital with gunshot wounds. Police detained more than 50 demonstrators. Dutch Acting Prime Minister Mark Rutte said last week that the Dutch authorities have decided to introduce a number of restrictive measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, they will be in effect until December 4. pharmacies, as well as restaurants, cafes and bars now close at 20.00. The rest of the shops, as well as hairdressing and beauty salons are open until 18.00. Sports events are held without spectators. At the same time, the restrictions will not apply to concert halls, cinemas and theaters. In addition, the 1.5-meter social distancing rule, as well as the recommendation to work from home whenever possible, came into force again, and the authorities did not rule out the possibility of introducing a 2G system, in which COVID passes will be issued only to those who have had coronavirus infection and to vaccinated people. …

