The oldest man on the planet has died

In the Philippines, the oldest person in the world, Francisca Susano, died at age 124, the government of the city of Cabankalan reported on Facebook.

MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. In the Philippines, the oldest man in the world, Francis Susano, died at the age of 124, the government of the city of Cabankalan said on Facebook. The long-lived woman passed away on Monday evening. “It is with sadness in our hearts that we received the news that our beloved Francisca Susano has passed away. & Lt; … & gt; She will always remain our inspiration and pride, “- written in the publication. The cause of death was not specified. The local health department said the retired woman had no symptoms of a viral disease. City officials stressed that the deceased’s status as the oldest person on the planet was officially confirmed by the Guinness Book of Records. Susano was born on September 11, 1897.

Philippines

2021

