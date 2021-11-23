https://ria.com/20211123/dolgozhitel-1760423194.html
The oldest man on the planet has died
The oldest man on the planet died – Russia news today
The oldest man on the planet has died
In the Philippines, the oldest person in the world, Francisca Susano, died at age 124, the government of the city of Cabankalan reported on Facebook. RIA Novosti, 23.11.2021
2021-11-23T20: 27
2021-11-23T20: 27
2021-11-23T20: 40
in the world
Philippines
health – society
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/17/1760420140_0-0:640:360_1920x0_80_0_0_a0c1c5bcbaabc77559f6f9b66f068607.jpg
MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. In the Philippines, the oldest man in the world, Francis Susano, died at the age of 124, the government of the city of Cabankalan said on Facebook. The long-lived woman passed away on Monday evening. “It is with sadness in our hearts that we received the news that our beloved Francisca Susano has passed away. & Lt; … & gt; She will always remain our inspiration and pride, “- written in the publication. The cause of death was not specified. The local health department said the retired woman had no symptoms of a viral disease. City officials stressed that the deceased’s status as the oldest person on the planet was officially confirmed by the Guinness Book of Records. Susano was born on September 11, 1897.
https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211002/sekret-1752788874.html
Philippines
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/17/1760420140_47-0:615:426_1920x0_80_0_0_3917688b49b84fc9b480ddc935e65a95.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, philippines, health – society
The oldest man on the planet has died
The long-liver passed away on Monday night.
“It is with sadness in our hearts that we received the news that our beloved Francisca Susano has passed away. <...> She will always remain our inspiration and pride,” the publication says.
The cause of death was not specified. The local health department said that the pensioner did not have any symptoms of the viral disease.
City officials stressed that the deceased’s status as the oldest person on the planet is officially confirmed by the Guinness Book of Records. Susano was born on September 11, 1897.
A man who lived to be 127 years old reveals the secret of longevity before dying