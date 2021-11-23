The Prosecutor’s Office Specifies Claims Against Memorial

The claim of the Moscow prosecutor’s office on the liquidation of the human rights center “Memorial” (HRC “Memorial”; included in the register of foreign agents), the decision on which was expected on Tuesday, will be considered later. The court did not have enough materials on the basis of which the supervisory authority found “the encouragement of extremism and terrorism” in the activities of human rights defenders. Lawyer Ilya Novikov believes that the plaintiff “weakened his own position in court” by adding “extremism” to the list of claims along with the defendant’s violation of the law on foreign agents. Political analyst Mikhail Vinogradov does not exclude that the court’s decision on liquidation may be postponed until December, when members of the HRC will tell Vladimir Putin about the situation with Memorial. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, however, has already stated that this is “not a topic” for the Kremlin’s agenda.

Judge Mikhail Kazakov on Tuesday postponed the meeting of the Moscow City Court, where he was supposed to consider the prosecutor’s claim on the liquidation of the Memorial human rights center. In the case materials, the court lacked the arguments of the Moscow department, mainly materials from which the prosecutor’s office concluded that Memorial Human Rights Center “encourages extremism and terrorism,” lawyer Ilya Novikov explained to Kommersant. Senior lawyer of the center Tatyana Glushkova added that the defense lacks evidence of violation of the law on foreign agents by Memorial, as well as materials of the prosecutor’s check in 2020.

The prosecutor’s office has six days to present evidence, the press service of the Moscow City Court confirmed. At the same time, the session of the Supreme Court, which is to consider the claim of the Prosecutor General’s Office on the liquidation of International Memorial (the oldest association of human rights organizations, included in the register of foreign agents) on November 25, will hardly affect the decision to liquidate the human rights center of the same name, which is part of its structure, experts say.

The Prosecutor General’s Office and the Moscow supervisory agency filed two similar claims to liquidate Memorials on November 8. Both claims are based on a “systemic” violation of the legislation on foreign agents – the absence of the marking “foreign agent” (consists of 24 words, must be used for every public announcement). The amount of fines issued by Memorial structures for this violation exceeds 6 million rubles. for three years. The suits caused a wide response, the ambassadors of the EU countries and representatives of the UN expressed support for the organization. In Russia, hundreds of scientists, academicians, politicians and cultural figures stood up for the association, including Nobel Prize winners Mikhail Gorbachev and Dmitry Muratov, singer and musician Yuri Shevchuk, HRC member Nikolai Svanidze.

The Prosecutor General’s Office told Kommersant that the demands to liquidate the human rights association are based on the fact that International Memorial and the Memorial Center are carrying out their activities in violation of the Constitution of the Russian Federation.

“In carrying out their activities, the fact of performing the function of a foreign agent by these organizations is hidden,” the department stressed.

Lawyer Ilya Novikov points out that “for several thousand messages” there are only “units” without marking, which was absent “due to oversight” or even should not have been put. Among the controversial cases, for example, the books of “Memorial”, published before the organization was granted the status of “foreign agent” in 2016 and seized by the prosecutor’s office only in 2020 (at the same time one of the protocols was drawn up on the absence of the “foreign agent” mark on the books).

The claims of the Metropolitan Prosecutor’s Office against Memorial Human Rights Center are broader than those of their colleagues from the Prosecutor General’s Office against the entire association. As Kommersant previously reported, the department found “signs of justification” of extremism and terrorism in the activities of the HRC. The reason was the list of political prisoners that Memorial Human Rights Center has been keeping since 2008. There are 420 people in it, more than a hundred were brought in only in 2021 due to criminal prosecution for public or political activities. According to the prosecutor’s office, the list “forms an idea of ​​the admissibility of terrorist and extremist activities among an indefinite circle of people.”

Ilya Novikov explained that the Moscow prosecutor’s office discovered the “approval” of extremism and terrorism back in December 2020, but the research certificate “was not taken to court right away, but was thrown into the attack just now.”

The head of the Petersburg Politics Foundation Mikhail Vinogradov believes that the court’s decision can be postponed again “for a period after the resonance has diminished, after the meeting between Vladimir Putin and the HRC or the Christmas holidays.” Earlier, the HRC declared its readiness to raise the topic of pressure on Memorial at the traditional meeting of the council with the president in December. A few weeks earlier, Vladimir Putin himself had expressed support for those NGOs that “work according to the law.” On Tuesday, after the postponement of the meeting of the Moscow City Court, the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the topic of eliminating Memorial “is not on the agenda in the Kremlin.”

Maria Starikova