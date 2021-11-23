The rammed parade in Wisconsin acted alone, police say

WASHINGTON, 22 Nov – RIA Novosti. Police chief Dan Thompson said that the motorist who rammed the Christmas parade in the city of Waukesha had acted alone, according to police chief Dan Thompson. “The suspect was taken into custody close to the scene. We are sure he acted alone,” Thompson said at a press conference. Police ruled out the version of the attack and denied rumors that the suspect was 39-year-old Darrell Brooks – crashed into the participants of the festive procession, avoiding the chase. “I would like to dispel some rumors. There was no pursuit that preceded this incident. This is not an act of terrorism,” – said Thompson. He added that one of the police officers, but soon stopped shooting so as not to injure passers-by. Brooks was not injured during the arrest, he was charged with five counts of premeditated murder.

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/16/1760113416_113-0:2844:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5c140a4b1537fa73654353c2ed6995ba.jpg

in the world, usa, wisconsin

23:17 11/22/2021 (updated: 23:25 11/22/2021)

The rammed parade in Wisconsin acted alone, police say

WASHINGTON, 22 Nov – RIA Novosti. US law enforcement concluded that the motorist who rammed the Christmas parade in the city of Waukesha was acting alone, City Police Chief Dan Thompson said.

The victims of a car ram, which occurred the day before, were five people, 48 were injured, including two children in critical condition.

Car before crashing into a crowd of people in Waukesh, USA - RIA Novosti, 1920, 11/22/2021

Yesterday, 09:13

In Wisconsin, details of the victims of the car hitting the crowd were reported

“The suspect was taken into custody near the scene. We are confident that he acted alone,” Thompson said at a press conference.

The police ruled out the version of the terrorist attack and denied rumors that the suspect, 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, crashed into the participants of the festive procession, escaping the pursuit.

“I would like to dispel some rumors. There was no prosecution that preceded this incident. This is not an act of terrorism,” Thompson said.

He added that one of the policemen opened fire on the car, but soon stopped firing so as not to injure passers-by. Brooks was not injured during the arrest, he was charged with five counts of premeditated murder.

“We heard a blow and deafening screams”: in the United States, a car flew into a crowd

A police officer at the scene of a car hitting people during the Christmas parade in Waukesha, USA

1 out of 10

Tragedy struck as the Christmas parade in Waukesha drew to a close.

© REUTERS / JESUS ​​OCHOA

Eyewitnesses noticed an SUV rushing towards the last participants of the march at full speed.

Car before crashing into a crowd of people in Waukesh, USA

2 out of 10

Eyewitnesses noticed an SUV rushing towards the last participants of the march at full speed.

© REUTERS / CITY OF WAUKESHA VIA FACEBOOK

“Then we heard a loud bang and deafening screams of people who were hit by a car,” said one of the witnesses to the tragedy.

Car before crashing into a crowd of people in Waukesh, USA

3 out of 10

“Then we heard a loud bang and deafening screams of people who were hit by a car,” said one of the witnesses to the tragedy.

© REUTERS / JESUS ​​OCHOA

As a result of the collision of the car, five people died, more than 40 were injured.

At the site of a car hitting people during the Christmas parade in Waukesha, USA

4 out of 10

As a result of the collision of the car, five people died, more than 40 were injured.

© REUTERS / SCOTT ASH / USA TODAY NETWORK

Among the victims there is a Catholic priest, several parishioners of the church and students of a Catholic school.

At the site of a car hitting people during the Christmas parade in Waukesha, USA

5 out of 10

Among the victims there is a Catholic priest, several parishioners of the church and students of a Catholic school.

Police officer at the scene of a car hitting people during the Christmas parade in the city of Waukesha, USA

6 out of 10

At least 28 victims were hospitalized, several people in critical condition.

Police and emergency responders at the scene of a car hitting people during the Christmas parade in Waukesha, USA

7 out of 10

The police detained a “person of interest” for the investigation.

© AP Photo / Jeffrey Phelps

The investigation continues, with the FBI assisting the local police.

At the site of a car hitting people during the Christmas parade in Waukesha, USA

eight out of 10

The investigation continues, with the FBI assisting the local police.

© AP Photo / Jeffrey Phelps

US President Joe Biden was informed of the incident.

Police officers at the scene of a car hitting people during the Christmas parade in Waukesha, USA

nine out of 10

US President Joe Biden was informed of the incident.

© REUTERS / Daniel Steinle

Emergency personnel at the scene of a car hitting people in the city of Waukesha.

Emergency personnel at the scene of a car hitting people during the Christmas parade in Waukesha, USA

ten out of 10

Emergency personnel at the scene of a car hitting people in the city of Waukesha.

