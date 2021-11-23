https://ria.ru/20211122/viskonsin-1760260953.html

The rammed parade in Wisconsin acted alone, police say

WASHINGTON, 22 Nov – RIA Novosti. Police chief Dan Thompson said that the motorist who rammed the Christmas parade in the city of Waukesha had acted alone, according to police chief Dan Thompson. “The suspect was taken into custody close to the scene. We are sure he acted alone,” Thompson said at a press conference. Police ruled out the version of the attack and denied rumors that the suspect was 39-year-old Darrell Brooks – crashed into the participants of the festive procession, avoiding the chase. “I would like to dispel some rumors. There was no pursuit that preceded this incident. This is not an act of terrorism,” – said Thompson. He added that one of the police officers, but soon stopped shooting so as not to injure passers-by. Brooks was not injured during the arrest, he was charged with five counts of premeditated murder.

