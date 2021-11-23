https://ria.ru/20211122/viskonsin-1760260953.html
The rammed parade in Wisconsin acted alone, police say
WASHINGTON, 22 Nov – RIA Novosti. Police chief Dan Thompson said that the motorist who rammed the Christmas parade in the city of Waukesha had acted alone, according to police chief Dan Thompson. “The suspect was taken into custody close to the scene. We are sure he acted alone,” Thompson said at a press conference. Police ruled out the version of the attack and denied rumors that the suspect was 39-year-old Darrell Brooks – crashed into the participants of the festive procession, avoiding the chase. “I would like to dispel some rumors. There was no pursuit that preceded this incident. This is not an act of terrorism,” – said Thompson. He added that one of the police officers, but soon stopped shooting so as not to injure passers-by. Brooks was not injured during the arrest, he was charged with five counts of premeditated murder.
The victims of a car ram, which occurred the day before, were five people, 48 were injured, including two children in critical condition.
“The suspect was taken into custody near the scene. We are confident that he acted alone,” Thompson said at a press conference.
The police ruled out the version of the terrorist attack and denied rumors that the suspect, 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, crashed into the participants of the festive procession, escaping the pursuit.
“I would like to dispel some rumors. There was no prosecution that preceded this incident. This is not an act of terrorism,” Thompson said.
He added that one of the policemen opened fire on the car, but soon stopped firing so as not to injure passers-by. Brooks was not injured during the arrest, he was charged with five counts of premeditated murder.
Tragedy struck as the Christmas parade in Waukesha drew to a close.
Eyewitnesses noticed an SUV rushing towards the last participants of the march at full speed.
Eyewitnesses noticed an SUV rushing towards the last participants of the march at full speed.
“Then we heard a loud bang and deafening screams of people who were hit by a car,” said one of the witnesses to the tragedy.
“Then we heard a loud bang and deafening screams of people who were hit by a car,” said one of the witnesses to the tragedy.
As a result of the collision of the car, five people died, more than 40 were injured.
As a result of the collision of the car, five people died, more than 40 were injured.
Among the victims there is a Catholic priest, several parishioners of the church and students of a Catholic school.
Among the victims there is a Catholic priest, several parishioners of the church and students of a Catholic school.
At least 28 victims were hospitalized, several people in critical condition.
The police detained a “person of interest” for the investigation.
The investigation continues, with the FBI assisting the local police.
The investigation continues, with the FBI assisting the local police.
US President Joe Biden was informed of the incident.
US President Joe Biden was informed of the incident.
Emergency personnel at the scene of a car hitting people in the city of Waukesha.
Emergency personnel at the scene of a car hitting people in the city of Waukesha.
