The real state of Marina Khlebnikova after the fire was found out

Metropolitan doctors are fighting for the life of Marina Khlebnikova, who was injured in a fire in her own apartment. According to doctors, the singer will need long-term rehabilitation. The artist’s relatives and colleagues remain silent. Director Khlebnikova avoids answering the reasons for the fire. He wrote about the victim’s condition: “Everything is stabilizing, the doctors are doing their best.” And he turned to the journalists: “Excuse me, but none of you guessed about Marina’s condition.”

– This week, the talk show about Marina was supposed to be filmed, but they were unexpectedly canceled. It seems that Khlebnikova’s relatives and her director insisted on the cancellation, who closely monitors that no information leaks into the media, ” says Yakov Yablochnik, a fan and acquaintance of the injured artist. – After I told the press about my communication with Marina, her director put me on the “black list”. Now I cannot view Khlebnikova’s Instagram pages.

I also remembered one thing. Marina is short and has always worn high heels before. But in the last year, she began to go on stage in flat-soled shoes – in sneakers or sneakers. Maybe she had leg problems?

This is indeed the case. According to our data, in October 2020, Khlebnikova fell sharply. She was admitted to the Yudin Hospital with suspicion of a hip fracture. Pretty quickly, the artist managed to recover, but the injury still made itself felt.

We managed to talk with a person who is related to burn surgery and knows something about Khlebnikova’s current state. He asked not to name his name.

“My good friends work in the burn department, where Khlebnikova is now,” says the interlocutor. – The hospital ordered not to spread about the singer. Not all doctors are admitted to her room. She does not pass under her own name, it seems to have been encrypted so that information about her condition does not accidentally leak to the press. By God, some unhealthy situation is developing around her person.

According to the interlocutor, Khlebnikova, fortunately, has 20 percent burns on her body, and not 50, as they wrote earlier.

– The head suffered the most – face and hair. Strange, such damage looks more like the fact that burning liquid was poured into it. It’s just that in such a strong fire, which was in her room, people get burns all over their bodies, their arms and legs suffer. Marina has minor burns on her hands, elbows and forearm. But she most likely got them when she knocked off the flames.

– How long will it take to recover?

– Khlebnikova lay burnt on the floor for a long time in a confined space. She inhaled carbon monoxide, there was a general poisoning. Now toxins have been removed from her blood, she has been removed from the ventilator, which means that she is regaining consciousness.

– If Marina Khlebnikova has come to her senses, she will be able to tell herself what happened.

– If she was removed from the ventilator, this does not mean that she finally came to her senses and remembered everything. She just began to breathe herself. Can open eyes. It’s hard to tell how she navigates. After a fire, severe patients experience retrograde amnesia – a violation of the memory of the events that preceded the onset of the disease or a traumatic event. It takes several weeks for someone to recover their memory, for someone a couple of months, for someone it will take years.

– Will she have plastic surgery?

– This is a delayed story, while it is too early to talk about plastic surgery. The scars must heal first. At the moment, doctors are most afraid of pneumonia after a burn of the respiratory tract, which can cause serious complications.