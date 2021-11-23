The role of Jennifer Lawrence in “American Scam” was to be played by another famous actress

The American Scam, starring Christian Bale, Amy Adams and Bradley Cooper, was released in 2013. However, only now it became known that the role of Jennifer Lawrence was to go to another actress.

Jessica Chastain told Josh Horowitz about this on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

“American Scam”

“From time to time, there are situations when companies announce that such and such an actor will play in such and such a film, and then he drops out of the project. It happens all the time, and we never talk about it because you don’t want to see headlines like “Imagine this person was supposed to play this character.” But I can tell you one case. I love David O. Russell and have always wanted to work with him. And I was offered a role in American Scam, which eventually went to Jennifer Lawrence. I wanted to play in the film, but this was contrary to our agreement with Liv Ullmann about the film “Frocken Julia” (2014). I have been attached to this project for a long time and worship Liv Ullmann, so I had to say, “Sorry, but there is a conflict of interest.”

Then Jessica joked, “It’s a good thing the film didn’t get much success.” Josh then talked about how Jessica was working with Liv again on the new series, Scenes from Married Life. Chastain commented, “That’s why I’m sharing this story, because honestly, Liv is like a goddess to me and I worship her. There is a reason for everything, because Jennifer was much better than I would ever be in this role. “

Once upon a time @jes_chastain passed on AMERICAN HUSTLE (the Jennifer Lawrence role) to work with Liv Ullmann. Guess what? It all worked out in the end. And we’ve got SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE. pic.twitter.com/eMQddbNSGM – Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) September 17, 2021

Jessica also commented on her passionate appearance with Oscar Isaac at the Venice Film Festival.