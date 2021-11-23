The Russians were told what would happen to the prices of cars in 2022. The situation will improve (but it is inaccurate) :: Autonews

It is pointless to wait for New Year’s sales, because car dealers have no problems with demand this year, market participants say. If discounts are set for some rare models, they will not be as generous as before, predicted Vyacheslav Zhigalov, chairman of the committee for the development of entrepreneurship in the automotive industry of the St. Petersburg branch of Delovaya Rossiya. There are few cars left in warehouses, the queue of orders for many imported models has already passed to 2022, and the waiting period has increased by an average of one and a half months. The demand now significantly exceeds the supply, said the head of the analytical agency “Autostat” Sergei Tselikov. All the fault is the shortage of cars due to the lack of microchips. According to Tselikov, if there hadn’t been a crisis in the supply of cars, then this year sales would have been at the level of two million cars. But in the current situation, the expected volume of sales of cars in Russia will amount to 1.6-1.7 million units. This is 36% more than in the last “pandemic” year, but less than in 2018 and 2019. In addition, auto retail in 2021 showed a significant increase in prices for new cars – plus 20-25%. And that’s not counting the cost of additional equipment, which adds a few hundred thousand rubles to the check. AvtoVAZ cars can now be bought at 9-12% more expensive than in January. Citroen raised prices for all models by 20-50 thousand rubles only in November. One of the most popular brands in Russia – Kia – has increased the cost of its cars by amounts from 15 to 100 thousand rubles. When to buy a new car A quick solution to problems with the supply of cars to the Russian market should not be expected in the near future, says Vladimir Bespalov, an analyst at VTB Capital. Therefore, those who urgently need to change the car should order it now.

Photo: Autonews.ru

Sergey Tselikov adds that if there is an opportunity to order a car, and not buy it on the spot, then it is better to use it. “Everything that dealers have in stock goes away with huge markups. Therefore, if a person is ready to wait for a while, then you can pre-order from a dealer and wait at the recommended retail price. The waiting period has increased, but if the savings amount to half a million rubles, then why not wait, “Tselikov advises. Half a million dopas will soon disappear The purchase of cars that are now in car dealer warehouses will cost much more due to the additional equipment included in the price. This is a unique situation, this has never happened on the market, says Sergei Tselikov. Alarm with auto start and GSM, anti-noise, anticorrosive, engine and gearbox protection, carpets and mud flaps included can add up to 450 thousand rubles to the price of a mass segment car. However, experts are sure: mandatory special stages will become a thing of the past as soon as the volumes of car deliveries return to their previous level. The market balance will be restored, and then sellers will not have to increase the cost of cars for more revenue.