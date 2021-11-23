The specialist told how to communicate in instant messengers without access to the network – Gazeta.Ru

There are applications that allow you to exchange messages without network access. Anastasia Ilyicheva, business analyst of the Gem4me messenger, told Gazeta.Ru about this method of communication.

“In offline mode (when there is no mobile connection and the Internet), messaging services such as FireChat, Bridgefy, Serval Mesh, Hike and others work,” she said.

According to the specialist, these applications have special solutions when messaging is possible without the Internet, Wi-Fi and mobile communications – due to smartphones that are located nearby. Moreover, such messengers work without a central server.

“Network capabilities depend on how many devices in a given area have these applications. Messages are exchanged at a short distance (100-200 meters) from one device to another (without the possibility of reading) – and they get through such a chain to the addressee, ”Ilyicheva described the mode of operation of such autonomous messengers.

The expert added that such instant messengers will also work in crowded places where mobile communications and the Internet begin to malfunction. Also, applications do not face problems when blocking the network.

