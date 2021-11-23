https://ria.ru/20211123/ssha-1760438388.html

The State Department announced consultations on Ukraine and Russia in the coming days

The State Department announced consultations on Ukraine and Russia in the coming days – RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021

The State Department announced consultations on Ukraine and Russia in the coming days

In the coming days, the United States will consult with allies, including, probably, NATO, on Russia and Ukraine, said a spokesman for the State Department … RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021

2021-11-23T22: 36

2021-11-23T22: 36

2021-11-23T22: 36

in the world

Ukraine

USA

U.S. Department of State

NATO

ned price

the situation in the DPR and LPR

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/05/1739887844_0:233:1280:953_1920x0_80_0_0_9035e898bdca445b20737d8069aa8489.jpg

WASHINGTON, November 23 – RIA Novosti. In the coming days, the United States will consult with its allies, including probably NATO, on Russia and Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. perhaps with NATO to make clear our concerns and compare positions, including with NATO allies, “Price said at a briefing. He reiterated that the United States considers Russian military activities near Ukraine’s borders to be” disturbing “. Russia denies accusations of the West interfering in the affairs of neighboring states, including Ukraine.

https://ria.ru/20211123/daltonizm-1760356083.html

Ukraine

USA

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/05/1739887844_0-0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_1712e6fbc9dcf6b27f5b28be9d035664.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ukraine, usa, us state department, nato, ned price, the situation in the dpr and lnr, russia