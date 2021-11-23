https://ria.ru/20211123/ssha-1760438388.html
The State Department announced consultations on Ukraine and Russia in the coming days
The State Department announced consultations on Ukraine and Russia in the coming days – RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021
The State Department announced consultations on Ukraine and Russia in the coming days
In the coming days, the United States will consult with allies, including, probably, NATO, on Russia and Ukraine, said a spokesman for the State Department … RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021
2021-11-23T22: 36
2021-11-23T22: 36
2021-11-23T22: 36
in the world
Ukraine
USA
U.S. Department of State
NATO
ned price
the situation in the DPR and LPR
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/05/1739887844_0:233:1280:953_1920x0_80_0_0_9035e898bdca445b20737d8069aa8489.jpg
WASHINGTON, November 23 – RIA Novosti. In the coming days, the United States will consult with its allies, including probably NATO, on Russia and Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. perhaps with NATO to make clear our concerns and compare positions, including with NATO allies, “Price said at a briefing. He reiterated that the United States considers Russian military activities near Ukraine’s borders to be” disturbing “. Russia denies accusations of the West interfering in the affairs of neighboring states, including Ukraine.
https://ria.ru/20211123/daltonizm-1760356083.html
Ukraine
USA
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/07/05/1739887844_0-0:1280:960_1920x0_80_0_0_1712e6fbc9dcf6b27f5b28be9d035664.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, ukraine, usa, us state department, nato, ned price, the situation in the dpr and lnr, russia
The State Department announced consultations on Ukraine and Russia in the coming days