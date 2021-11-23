The State Department announced its readiness “without hesitation” to confront Russia in Ukraine

https://ria.ru/20211123/instrumenty-1760437195.html

The US is worried about Russia’s military activities near the border with Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned Price said. RIA Novosti, 23.11.2021

WASHINGTON, 23 Nov – RIA Novosti. The US is worried about Russia’s military activities near the borders with Ukraine, said State Department spokesman Ned Price. According to Price, Washington is in constant dialogue with Kiev about its “defense needs”, but the State Department cannot now announce any developments in this area. The United States will in the coming days hold consultations with allies, including probably NATO, on Russia and Ukraine, “to make clear our concerns and compare positions,” the State Department official added. Kiev and Western countries have recently announced their concerns about Russia’s growing “aggressive actions” along the Ukrainian borders. Moscow has repeatedly denied this, claiming that it is not threatening anyone and is not going to attack anyone. In addition, such statements are used in the West as an excuse to deploy NATO military equipment near Russian borders. armed forces within its territory, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone. In turn, the Foreign Ministry noted that statements about “Russian aggression” and calls to help Kiev defend itself are both ridiculous and dangerous.

