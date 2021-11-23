https://ria.ru/20211122/gosdep-1760260006.html

The State Department commented on media reports about Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine

The US State Department, in response to reports that the Russian Federation is allegedly preparing an invasion of Ukraine, said that it does not know Moscow’s intentions, but repels itself from the well-known “schemes” according to which RIA Novosti, 11/22/2021

WASHINGTON, 22 Nov – RIA Novosti. The US State Department, on reports that the Russian Federation is allegedly preparing an invasion of Ukraine, said that it does not know Moscow’s intentions, but proceeds from the well-known “schemes” by which Russia is acting. “We cannot talk about Moscow’s intentions, but we are familiar with those the schemes according to which Russia is acting, “State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a briefing. He stressed that any aggressive actions against Ukraine would cause concern in Washington. Price did not say what actions might follow with regard to the Russian Federation. “We would not want to disclose our schemes of action,” he said. So he responded to a request to comment on media reports about the alleged possible invasion of the Russian Federation. Earlier, Bloomberg, citing sources, said that US intelligence believes that Russia is allegedly planning an invasion of Ukraine from three directions – from the territory of Crimea, from the mainland border and through Belarus, in addition, Moscow allegedly called “tens of thousands” of reservists on a “scale unprecedented for post-Soviet times.” The Kremlin believes that a number of American media are used as a pipe for a targeted information campaign against the Russian Federation. According to the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, it cannot be ruled out that this is “a camouflage to cover up such aggressive intentions that may take place in Kiev.” He explained that we are talking about a possible desire to solve the problem of the southeast by force. Forecasts from Kiev regarding the actions of the Russian Armed Forces, including the allegedly planned attacks, have been heard since 2014. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that the Russian Federation is not going to attack anyone. According to him, the Russian threat is “an invention of those who want to cash in on their role as a vanguard in the fight against Russia, to receive some bonuses and preferences for this.” Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict and is interested in Kiev overcoming the political and economic crisis.

