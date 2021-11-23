The State Duma supported Bastrykin’s proposal to cancel the exam

Alexander Bastrykin called the USE torture for young people

Photo: Ekaterina Sychkova © URA.RU

The first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education, Mikhail Berulava, supported Alexander Bastrykin, Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, on the abolition of the Unified State Examination (USE). The parliamentarian said this in a conversation with URA.RU.

Earlier, Alexander Bastrykin expressed the opinion that the Unified State Exam is torture for young people, which is why it should be canceled. In addition, the head of the UK called for the revival of the Soviet school of education, which, according to him, was the best in the world.

“I support his statement, but he is not a teacher, so I, as a teacher, will say that the Soviet school is not a baggage or a box with knowledge and skills. It is necessary to restore, implement, develop this school. It’s not just that we stopped the Soviet school somewhere, tore it off, but now we have restored it again. He meant the good traditions that we had in Soviet schools, ”Mikhail Berulava told URA.RU.

The State Duma deputy noted that if we leave the USE, then the essence of the exam should be changed so that schoolchildren study, and not memorize, the subject. “You can leave the USE, but change the form so that the USE is not just rote memorization. Knowledge is still creativity, but today it is mainly the exam for memorization. When humanitarian disciplines are passed, is it really possible to replace this with testing? It is necessary to see the person, you need to talk with him, ”the parliamentarian added.