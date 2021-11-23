The system of payment of benefits for children will change in Russia

From 2022, the FIU may be eligible for the appointment of 17 social support measures

Photo: Ekaterina Sychkova © URA.RU

From the beginning of 2022, the Russian Pension Fund will be able to prescribe a number of social support measures, which are still under the jurisdiction of the regions. The State Duma plans to consider the corresponding bill on November 24 in the second reading.

“These measures are funded from the federal budget. Until January 1, 2022, financing is carried out through subventions from the federal budget to the regions, and after that, the transfer will be sent to the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation, “the Ministry of Labor told Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Among the social support measures that the fund will be able to appoint, there are maternity benefits, a lump sum for the birth of a child, and more. Now the FIU appoints maternity capital, as well as payments to single parents and women in difficult life situations.

Earlier, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree according to which Russians will be able to receive their pension savings in a lump sum by submitting an electronic application to the FIU. It is noted that people receiving an insurance pension for disability or loss of a breadwinner can apply for a one-time payment of pension savings, 360 TV channel reports.