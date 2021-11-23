https://ria.ru/20211123/shoygu-1760383305.html
The United States has worked out the scenario of the use of nuclear weapons against Russia
The United States has worked out the scenario of the use of nuclear weapons against Russia – RIA Novosti, 11/23/2021
The United States has worked out the scenario of the use of nuclear weapons against Russia
US strategic bomber aircraft are practicing the tactics of delivering missile strikes against Russia, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said. RIA Novosti, 23.11.2021
2021-11-23T17: 05
2021-11-23T17: 05
2021-11-23T18: 18
security
us air force
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/17/1760383549_0:212:3066:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_aef135c0cf513e60cdda4dab8303ce45.jpg
MOSCOW, November 23 – RIA Novosti. The US strategic bomber aviation is practicing the tactics of delivering missile strikes against Russia, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said. “Over the past month, about 30 sorties have been made to the borders of the Russian Federation, which is 2.5 times more than in the corresponding period last year,” said the head department during negotiations with Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe, who emphasized that the activity of American military aircraft has significantly increased near the eastern borders of the country. In 2020, 22 sweats were performed over the Sea of Okhotsk, while a year earlier there were only three. The minister said that this month, during the Global Thunder exercise, ten bombers were practicing the option of using nuclear weapons against Russia almost simultaneously from the Western and Eastern directions. The maximum distance from the border was 20 kilometers. He added that during the sorties, the crews of American aircraft are also practicing reaching the line of using cruise missiles with a conditional strike. According to him, such actions pose a threat not only to Russia, but also to China, due to whereby the coordination of the two countries becomes a stabilizing factor in world affairs. The development of such interaction is especially relevant in the face of increasing geopolitical turbulence and increasing conflict potential. The Financial Times previously wrote that American partners, including the UK, Germany, France and Japan, urge the United States to abandon the transition to a policy of non-nuclear weapons first. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow has no reason to believe that Washington can reconsider its policy on this issue.
https://ria.ru/20211119/nato-1759848795.html
https://ria.ru/20211121/atomic-1760024868.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/17/1760383549_478:290:2822:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_afdf7b37d85a5d2affd9eaf439fa7c6f.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
security, united states air force, russia
The United States has worked out the scenario of the use of nuclear weapons against Russia
“Over the past month, there have been about 30 flights to the borders of the Russian Federation, which is 2.5 times more than in the corresponding period last year,” the head of the department said during talks with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe.
November 19, 04:40 PM
The head of the delegation in Vienna criticized the words of the NATO Secretary General about nuclear weapons
He especially noted that the activity of American military aircraft has significantly increased near the eastern borders of the country. In 2020, 22 sweats were performed over the Sea of Okhotsk, while a year earlier there were only three.
The minister said that this month, during the Global Thunder exercise, ten bombers were practicing the option of using nuclear weapons against Russia almost simultaneously from the Western and Eastern directions. The maximum distance from the border was 20 kilometers.
He added that during the sorties, the crews of American aircraft are also practicing reaching the line of using cruise missiles with a conditional strike.
“In all cases, our air defense means timely detected American strategic bombers, established continuous monitoring and implemented measures to prevent incidents,” the minister said.
November 21, 09:55
TNI reveals when Russia and the United States were closest to nuclear war