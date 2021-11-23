They approached oil strategically – Newspaper Kommersant No. 213 (7175) of November 24, 2021

The United States, along with a number of other major oil consumers, are going to conduct a commodity intervention, selling about 70 million barrels of oil from strategic reserves to the market in the coming months to lower prices. This is the first time this practice has been applied, in the absence of physical disruptions in supply. However, experts consider the volume of interventions insufficient to significantly affect the market balance. In their opinion, OPEC + participants will not directly react to the demarche of consumers, but they will not rush to increase their own production.

The White House announced the launch of 50 million barrels of oil from the strategic reserve to the market within a few months. This intervention will be carried out in coordination with other large commodity consumers China, India, Japan, South Korea and the UK. In addition to the United States, only the United Kingdom officially announced the volume of sales – 1.5 million barrels. According to Bloomberg, India can sell 5 million barrels, China, according to the consulting company JLC, – at least 7.3 million barrels. In general, the volume of sales can be about 70 million barrels: this is how much oil is consumed in the world approximately every 16 hours.

Although the scale of the action looks small, its nature is unprecedented.

Never before have countries used strategic reserves simply to drive prices down. The function of the reserves was to smooth out unexpected and abrupt disruptions in physical supply.

So, the United States last used reserves in 2011 during the war in Libya, and before that – in 2003 during the invasion of Iraq and in 1991 during the Gulf War.

The United States, together with other countries, decided to free up reserves, since they are not satisfied with the rate of increase in production from OPEC + – the parties to the transaction, according to the schedule, are increasing production by 400 thousand bpd every month. So, due to the rise in oil prices in the United States, gasoline prices jumped to record levels in seven years, which was the reason for a group of senators to appeal to President Joe Biden with a request to use the strategic reserve to stabilize fuel prices. The move was partly justified – after Reuters announced on November 18 about the plans of the US authorities to use strategic reserves, the price of Brent oil fell from $ 85 per barrel to $ 78. However, on the evening of November 23, when the scale of interventions became clear to the market, futures for Brent, on the contrary, rose in price by 2%, to $ 81 per barrel.

Such actions by the United States may provoke a response from OPEC +, whose representatives will gather on December 2 for the next meeting. “This decision will be thoroughly discussed at the upcoming OPEC + meeting, and we believe that it will not lead to a change in strategy within the group, which implies a systematic increase in production by 400 thousand b / d every month,” the strategist for operations at commodity markets SberCIB Investment Research Mikhail Sheibe. According to him, if less than 80-100 million barrels of oil are used from the reserves, then oil may rise in price to $ 81.5 per barrel (50-day moving average), since the market has already taken into account such a scenario in quotations.

According to KPMG partner Anton Usov, “the US actions are rather symbolic and aim to show American taxpayers that the US administration is concerned about the rise in gasoline prices.”

“This conclusion is less than the volume of one day of global consumption and will not have any impact,” the expert notes.

50 million barrels is the equivalent of a production increase of about 500 thousand bpd over three months, notes Dmitry Marinchenko of Fitch. The introduction of this volume to the market will help balance supply and demand and may lead to price adjustments, but their medium-term dynamics will largely depend on OPEC + actions and demand. Most likely, OPEC + will continue to gradually increase production with the prospect of reaching basic production levels by the middle to the end of next year, he believes, while US actions make the option of a faster production increase unlikely.

Dmitry Kozlov