“This is the new Dreyfus case.” Arrested Group IB Founder Appeals to Putin

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
37

  • Ksenia Churmanova
  • BBC

Ilya Sachkov during the session "Cyberspace Challenges" within the framework of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum. 2016 year

Photo author, Anton Novoderezhkin / TASS

Photo caption,

Ilya Sachkov during the “Challenges in Cyberspace” session at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum in 2016

Moscow’s Lefortovo court has extended the arrest of Ilya Sachkov, who is accused of high treason, the founder of Group-IB, a cybersecurity company. Sachkov on Tuesday asked the Russian president to release him under house arrest.

“I believe that this is a new Dreyfus case. I am not a traitor, not a spy or a traitor. I am a Russian engineer. With my work I have repeatedly proved my loyalty and benefit to my homeland. I very much ask my President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin to be under house arrest with maximum restrictions “- the founder of Group IB asked to convey such a message through a lawyer to journalists.

In 1894, a court found Alfred Dreyfus, an officer of the French General Staff of Jewish origin, guilty of espionage for Germany and sentenced him to life in exile. Dreyfus was subsequently acquitted. His trial went down in history.

Earlier, the mother of the founder of Group-IB turned to Putin with a request to release Sachkov. “With all due respect to the FSB, everyone remembers how many worthy people, the flower of the nation, were ruined as“ enemies of the people. ”Is history repeating itself?” – said in her letter, which was published by Forbes.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here