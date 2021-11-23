“This is the new Dreyfus case.” Arrested Group IB Founder Appeals to Putin

Ksenia Churmanova

Ilya Sachkov during the "Challenges in Cyberspace" session at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum in 2016

Moscow’s Lefortovo court has extended the arrest of Ilya Sachkov, who is accused of high treason, the founder of Group-IB, a cybersecurity company. Sachkov on Tuesday asked the Russian president to release him under house arrest.

“I believe that this is a new Dreyfus case. I am not a traitor, not a spy or a traitor. I am a Russian engineer. With my work I have repeatedly proved my loyalty and benefit to my homeland. I very much ask my President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin to be under house arrest with maximum restrictions “- the founder of Group IB asked to convey such a message through a lawyer to journalists.

In 1894, a court found Alfred Dreyfus, an officer of the French General Staff of Jewish origin, guilty of espionage for Germany and sentenced him to life in exile. Dreyfus was subsequently acquitted. His trial went down in history.

Earlier, the mother of the founder of Group-IB turned to Putin with a request to release Sachkov. “With all due respect to the FSB, everyone remembers how many worthy people, the flower of the nation, were ruined as“ enemies of the people. ”Is history repeating itself?” – said in her letter, which was published by Forbes.

The court sent Sachkov to a pre-trial detention center on September 28, and has now extended the arrest until February 28, 2022. His defense in court insisted that there were no grounds for maintaining such a strict preventive measure. The court session was closed.

According to the investigation, the founder of Group-IB transferred information containing state secrets abroad. Which one, the secret. The lawyer previously stated that the claims against Sachkov were not related to the company’s activities.

Group IB is a Russian cybersecurity company. Among her clients are the largest companies and government bodies.

“He writes a lot of letters”

According to lawyer Sergei Afanasyev, Sachkov began to receive letters in the pre-trial detention center, although he had not received any correspondence before. He has no health complaints.

“He writes a lot of letters, as he sends, and he receives a lot of letters. He sees who they came from, but it takes him a very long time to pass them on,” the lawyer told the BBC.

Sachkov, according to Afanasyev, asks to receive letters and books that are being reviewed faster. Passing the request to Putin, Sachkov, according to the lawyer, “believes that the president will hear him and this request will at least be considered.”

The Sachkov case

Sachkov was arrested on September 28 on suspicion of treason. According to Art. 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

It is not known what exactly the founder of the IT company is accused of – the case is classified, as is always the case with treason cases. Sachkov does not admit his guilt.

Sources of TASS said that the investigation suspects Sachkov of transferring data to foreign special services, which constitutes a state secret in the field of cybersecurity in Russia. “The military counterintelligence of the FSB got involved in the Sachkov case,” the agency’s interlocutor said.

Other media outlets put forward their own versions of Sachkov’s arrest. Forbes sources said that Sachkov could allegedly transfer data about Russian hackers abroad.

Sources of RBC’s publication on the IT market suggested that the persecution of Sachkov could be associated with American sanctions against the SUEX cryptocurrency exchange platform. The sanctions were imposed on September 21 on suspicion of SUEX’s involvement in providing financial transactions for hackers.

Another version of the media is the connection between the Sachkov case and the treason case against the ex-head of the operational management department of the FSB Information Security Center, Sergei Mikhailov. He was accused of transferring information to the FBI about the founder of Chronopay, Pavel Vrublevsky, who is considered a cybercriminal in the United States. Sachkov was a witness in this case in 2016.

In 2019, Mikhailov was sentenced to 22 years in prison. Mikhailov’s lawyer argued that Sachkov allegedly gave false testimony in the case, which allowed the investigation to conclude that Mikhailov was involved in treason.

“I am a patriot of my country”

Sachkov took part in collective meetings with President Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin with the winners of the Big Business national award at the Kremlin in 2019. Group-IB founder Ilya Sachkov – second from left

At a meeting between Mishustin and representatives of the IT industry in 2020, Sachkov criticized the authorities for the ineffective fight against cybercriminals, citing the example of the leader of the Evil Corp group, Maxim Yakubets.