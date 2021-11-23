Tom Cruise recovered a lot – nutritionist commentary, latest news

Tom Cruise was not recognized in the footage that hit the Web. Nutritionist Anastasia Plescheva told what happened to the actor.

Tom Cruise was once a real sex symbol and a very popular actor who was loved by millions. Now the artist looks completely different from his youth. He has recovered so much that it is now difficult to recognize him.

“Often, the set is simply associated with excess nutrition and insufficient physical activity,” – Anastasia Plescheva began her assumptions.

The nutritionist put forward several options for what happens to the health of the star. Some of them turned out to be really dangerous.

“However, a small percentage of all overweight and obesity that our population may suffer is associated with endocrine disorders, in particular hypothyroidism. Because of this, weight gain can indeed occur. It can also be caused by a disease such as hypercortisolism. what I see in the photo does not look like it at all, but nevertheless one can also mention this, “the expert commented to the Dni.ru correspondent.

The doctor assures that a disease with the endocrine system can cause obesity. However, it is not known whether the hero of the films “Mission: Impossible”, “The Mummy” and “Made in America” ​​suffers from it. The American himself never spoke about this.

“Also often the cause of weight gain is a patient’s neurological disorders, a stress factor, often a number of drugs taken in order to bring a person out of depression. That is, antidepressants can lead to both weight gain and weight loss. Therefore, one can only assume here,” – summed up Anastasia Plescheva.

As for depression, again we can only guess. Only a person’s attending physician can make a real diagnosis, and fans can only assume what is happening in the life of their idol.

READ “DNI.RU” IN “ZEN” – ONLY IMPORTANT NEWS