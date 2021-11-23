Top foreign celebrity weddings in 2021

2021 turned out to be rich in wedding celebrations! 5-tv.ru remembered which of the foreign stars got married in the past year.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande married realtor Dalton Gomez. Photo: instagram.com / arianagrande

Singer Ariana Grande and realtor Dalton Gomez met in early 2020. The couple’s relationship developed rapidly. A few months later, the lovers starred in a video together. Justin Bieber Stuck With You. Viewers noticed the chemistry between the young people and rumors about their romance appeared. Later, the singer confirmed her relationship with Dalton.

Ariana and Dalton’s wedding took place in May 2021. The ceremony took place in secret – in the backyard of the bride’s house. The artist hid the changes in her personal life from the public for several weeks. Later, Ariana in the media appeared pictures from her wedding. Users considered that Ariana got married in a dress from Vera Wong.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani waited a year to get married. Photo: instagram.com / blakeshelton

Singer Gwen Stefani and country singer Blake Shelton met on the American show “The Voice” in 2014. Both were members of the jury. The stars looked so good together that the audience managed to “marry” them. But the relationship between the hosts began in 2015. At that time, both survived divorces and raised children.

In the summer of 2021, the couple secretly got married on the groom’s ranch. Only those closest were invited to the ceremony. It is known that the lovers have been waiting for the right moment for a year! Previously, it was impossible to gather all relatives under one roof due to coronavirus restrictions.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

Lily Collins compared her relationship with her future husband to a fairy tale. Photo: instagram.com / lilyjcollins

The novel by actress Lily Collins and director Charlie McDowell became known in 2019. The lovers declassified the relationship by publishing joint pictures. Later, the young people appeared together in the French capital, where Lily starred in the TV series “Emily in Paris”. Social media users noted that the couple looked good.

Lily and Charlie got married in the fall of 2021. The actress got married in a Ralph Lauren wedding dress and lace veil. The girl compared the beginning of the novel with her future spouse with a fairy tale, which after the wedding became a reality.











Nicolas Cage and Rico Shibata

The fifth wife of Nicolas Cage was the Japanese Riko Shibata. Photo: instagram.com / marieclairerussia

With his fifth wife Nicolas Cage I met in Japan in 2020. The circumstances of their first meeting are shrouded in secrecy. It is only known that Riko Shibata is from Japan and is 30 years younger than her husband. For the first time, the couple was noticed together in the spring of 2020. Nicholas and Rico were photographed by the paparazzi while walking.

The lovers got married in the spring of 2021. The ceremony took place in Las Vegas in February 2021. Riko married in a traditional Japanese kimono and took her husband’s surname. This is the first marriage for a woman. Despite the long list of ex-wives, Cage fans are confident that this time around he is serious.

Fans noted that Rico is not the first lover of the Asian actor. Previously, the actor was married to makeup artist Erik Koike for four days. Before her, Cage had been married for more than ten years to a Korean woman, Alice Kim, who bore him a son, Kal-El.

Lady Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis

Princess Diana’s 30-year-old niece has married a 62-year-old millionaire. Photo: instagram.com / kitty.spencer

The romance of Princess Diana’s niece and millionaire Michael Lewis began in 2018. A year later, the lovers got engaged. However, the couple’s wedding ceremony had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The celebration took place in the summer of 2021. Kitty got married in a vintage style dress. The guests dreamed of seeing the Spencer family tiara on the bride, the one in which Lady Dee herself was married, but Kitty chose not to wear jewelry.

Not all fans of 30-year-old Lady Kitty believe in her marriage to the 62-year-old media mogul. Allegedly, the girl is more interested in the businessman’s money, and not in himself. Michael Lewis has three children from a previous marriage. Kitty herself says that one day she will have children too. However, she does not want to rush.