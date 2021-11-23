Toyota Venza crossover styled as Supra – Auto Review

The current Toyota Venza debuted in 2020 and is the American version of the Toyota Harrier crossover. And at the Guangzhou Auto Show, a slightly different Venza debuted. This option is intended for the PRC market and has its own interesting features. First of all, a different facial expression. The front fairing with a deaf insert between the headlights and the forward “nose” made the SUV look like a Toyota GR Supra sports car.

Toyota Harrier for China

The redesign is needed so that buyers can differentiate between the Harrier and Venza crossovers, as both cars will be on sale in China. And if the Toyota Harrier produced by the FAW-Toyota joint venture outwardly hardly differs from its global counterparts, then the Venza model produced by the “competing” GAC-Toyota plant has acquired a more sporty image here.

However, the interior of the two cars is exactly the same. But the Chinese couple acquired virtual instruments (with a 12.3-inch screen), which are offered for the richest configuration, while in Japan and America, the Harrier / Venza has only analog scales with a central screen. Plus, another climate control panel is installed, into which a small screen is embedded to display the operating mode.

The set of power units is like in Japan. The base Harrier and Venza in the PRC are equipped with an aspirated 2.0 (171 hp) and a Direct Shift CVT variator, which has a “mechanical” first gear for starting off. Such cars are exclusively front-wheel drive. An alternative is a hybrid system consisting of a 2.5 engine (178 hp), an electric motor (120 hp) and an electromechanical variator, and for a surcharge there will also be an E-Four all-wheel drive with an additional electric motor on the rear axle (54 hp). .). Peak output is traditionally much lower than the sum of the power of all motors and is limited by electronics: 218 hp. the front-wheel drive hybrid and 222 hp. all-wheel drive.

If the Toyota Harrier in China costs from 33,100 to 46,600 dollars and has already appeared on sale, then the Toyota Venza will arrive in time by the very end of the year and will be slightly more expensive: from 34,400 to 48,500 dollars.