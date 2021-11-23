TV series about genius swindler and friend of DiCaprio

The creator of “House of Cards” will be engaged in its production.

House of Cards creator Bo Willimon signed up to create a new, also potentially hit series. It is based on a book with the long title “The Billion Dollar Whale: The Man Who Died Wall Street, Hollywood, and the World.”

This bestseller is devoted to one very high-profile case, the details of which have been regularly reported in the press in recent years. The main person involved in this case is the Malaysian businessman Joe Lowe, a genius swindler who stole a total of about $ 5 billion.

In particular, one of his many scams is ironically connected with money laundering by financing the film “The Wolf of Wall Street” – the same one about large-scale fraud, with Leonardo DiCaprio and Matthew McConaughey.

And before that, Lowe and Leo had become pretty close friends, bombarded him with expensive gifts (including the Oscar by Marlon Brando) and even settled in the neighborhood. Now the authorities of Malaysia, Singapore, Luxembourg, Switzerland and the United States dream of catching and imprisoning DiCaprio’s friend.

The upcoming series is scripted by David Henry Hwang, a three-time Pulitzer Prize finalist. It is not specified whether Leonardo DiCaprio will somehow participate in the project.