TV shipments in the second half of 2021 could collapse to historic lows

According to the latest research by TrendForce, 52.51 million TVs were shipped to the global market in the third quarter of 2021. This is 8.3% more than in the previous quarter, but 14.7% lower than the same period last year.

Among the factors that contributed to the negative dynamics, experts say the growing pace of vaccination against coronavirus around the world. Against their background, antique restrictions are lifted, and people stay at home less in front of televisions. In addition, retail prices for electronics have risen due to higher prices for panels and other electronic components. As a result, demand for TVs fell in the third quarter, despite the fact that the second half of the year is traditionally considered a peak in sales.

Analysts predict that the negative trend in TV shipments will continue in the remaining quarter of this year. In their opinion, on an annualized basis in the period from October to December, deliveries will decrease by 10.3% and amount to 59.13 million units in quantitative terms. If the forecast is correct, the volume of shipments of TVs in the second half of the year will be one of the lowest on record.

In general, in 2021, about 210 million TVs should enter the world market, which is 3.2% less than last year’s volume. The TrendForce report does not provide performance data for individual brands. However, the business publication Mint, with reference to the analytical company Omdia, reports that almost half of the total global TV shipments were provided by Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics. The first accounted for 30.2%, and the second – 18.8% of the turnover, which in total is 49%. Samsung has been the leader in TV shipments for 16 consecutive years.

In the TrendForce report, attention was focused on the OLED TV segment, where, despite the decline in the TV market as a whole, significant growth is expected by the end of this year. Analysts explain this by the fact that in conditions of rising prices and shortages of components, as well as longer delivery times, TV manufacturers are paying more attention to more expensive models with organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens, which bring more profit.

According to TrendForce, in 2021, OLED TV shipments will increase by 72.8% to reach 6.8 million units. Moreover, more than 60% of this amount will fall on the segment leader, LG Electronics. For her, experts predict an increase in the supply of OLED TVs by 91% by the end of the year. The top three OLED TV market leaders include Japanese manufacturers Sony and Panasonic, whose contribution to the global supply of such TVs is estimated at 20% and 7%, respectively.

In 2022, 45 and 55% of annual TV shipments will fall on the first and second half of the year, respectively, experts say. Analysts predict that 217 million TVs will be shipped to the market next year, which will be 3.3% higher than this year.